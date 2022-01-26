Here Is Why President Unfurls National Flag On Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the national flag. starting the celebrations. PTI

The unfurling of the national flag by the President of India is a big moment of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

While on Independence Day, the Prime Minister hoists the tricolour, on January 26, it's unfurled by the President. This honour is reserved for the first citizen because at the time of Independence, the Constitution had not been adopted and the President, who is the constitutional head, had not taken office then.

This year, too, President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the national flag before other functions begin for Republic Day.

The unfurling of the national flag on Republic Day is a significant way to show respect to the nation. The tricolour is a symbol of the nation's pride. To avoid its denigration, the Ministry of Home Affairs has chalked out a ‘Flag code of India' that governs how the flag should be used by the citizens.

The Indian flag has broad stripes of three colours. Saffron, which is always at the top, symbolises strength and courage. The middle strip of white signifies peace. Green at the bottom stands for prosperity and growth.

The flag code requires the person unfurling the flag to face the tricolour and stand in attention posture.