Republic Day 2025: Theme For Tableaux, Which States Are Participating

India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day this year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1950. Preparations are in full swing for grand parades, cultural exhibits, and vibrant state tableaus. But do you know the tableaux theme for Republic Day this year?

Tableaux Theme

The Republic Day Celebration is incomplete without tableaux displays by states, union territories, and government ministries. The tableaux theme, this year, is Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas (heritage and development).

How Many States/UT Are Selected

Fifteen states and union territories will participate in the parade, which will be held on Kartavya Path. Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will present their tableaux at the grand Republic Day parade.

Additionally, 15 ministries and departments will also display their tableaux during the parade. As for those union territories and states not selected for the Kartavya Path, they can put up their display in Bharat Parv at Red Fort scheduled for January 26 to 31.

How Are They Preparing

To enhance the quality of the tableaux, the authorities conducted a senior-level meeting in April last year. As per the directive, the sketch or design must be colourful and easy to comprehend. It should not require any writing, elaboration, or explanation. Writing or using logos is prohibited unless recommended or approved by the Committee members.

The front of the tableau should feature the names of the Union Territories and States in Hindi font, while the back can have the English font. Meanwhile, the regional languages should be on the side.

Similarly, departments, ministries, and other agencies will write their names in Hindi font on the front and English on the back. They can use CDs and DVDs to exhibit virtual reality designs.