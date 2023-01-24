Republic Day 2023: Interesting Details You Need To Know

A dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Delhi (file)

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26. It is the day when the newly adopted Constitution came into force and India became a republic in 1950. The annual Republic Day celebrations involve the unfurling of the national flag by the President, who presides over the Republic Day parade.

Why is January 26 marked Republic Day?

India got independence on August 15, 1947. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. The first President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad unfurled the national flag on this day, marking the birth of the Indian Republic. The day was declared a national holiday after being recognised as the Republic Day of India.

After India became an independent country, a committee was formed to draft a permanent Constitution for the country. Headed by Dr BR Ambedkar, the Drafting Committee submitted the Constitution to the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1947. Following this, the assembly held multiple sessions over two years and finally adopted the Constitution in 1950. Two handwritten versions of the agreement, one in Hindi and the other in English, were signed by 308 members of the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950.

Celebrations

The highlight of Republic Day celebrations every year is the military parade where the personnel of the armed forces march along the Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, in Delhi. The parade kicks off after the arrival of the President. The bodyguards salute the national flag, following which the national anthem is played and a 21-gun salute is given.

The parade also features an array of missiles, tanks and other equipment showcasing the military might of the country.

A flypast is held in which various aircraft of the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army participate and perform spectacular aerial manoeuvres.