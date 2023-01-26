Motorcycle Daredevils Thrill With Record-Setting Display At Kartavya Path

The grand finale was the eagerly-awaited flypast, where aircraft from three forces participated.

The motorcycle display, a perennial draw at the Republic Day celebrations by the Corps of Signals' Dare Devils team, thrilled the audience today with several formations, including a yoga display.

The daredevils also set a new world record by riding a motorcycle standing on an 18-feet high ladder.

Several other formations, that included human pyramids, and formations including many held together in delicate balance while their motorcycles rode down the Kartavya Path, the revamped ceremonial boulevard from the British period once known as the Rajpath, draw cheers from the audience.

The stunning formations included one where one of the team members kept spinning on top balanced only at the stomach by a rod, while several others made difficult formations below.

The grand finale was the eagerly-awaited flypast, where aircraft from three forces participated. The air show, with 45 aircraft, included vintage aircraft to the most modern jets in service in the Indian Air Force.