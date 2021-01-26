Republic Day Stunner, The BSF's Camel Contingent. See Here

Republic Day 2021 Image: The BSF's camel contingent marches proudly on Rajpath today

Republic Day 2021: Every year, the BSF's Camel Contingent literally steals the show at the Republic Day parade and this year is no different. As the paramilitary contingents marched down Rajpath, the Camel Contingent and the Camel Mounted Band of the BSF (Border Security Force) captured the attention of the audience at the Republic Day parade. "Colourful Camel Contingent of BSF - 'First Line of Defence' today proudly and smartly marching on Rajpath...," the BSF posted on Twitter alongwith lively images.

Colourful Camel Contingent of 'BSF- First Line of Defence' today proudly and smartly marching on Rajpath during march past of #RepublicDayParade2021 .



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#JaiHind#FirstLineofDefence#RepublicDay2021pic.twitter.com/7dalRNrknd — BSF (@BSF_India) January 26, 2021

Watch the video of BSF's Camel Contingent and Mounted Band at Republic Day parade.

The BSF in its greetings on Republic Day wrote on Twitter: "Wishing fellow citizens a Happy Republic Day. Seema Praharis resolve to rise to challenges of duty and expectations of the nation and discharge our responsibilities in the best traditions of the Force."

सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#JaiHind#FirstLineofDefence#RepublicDay2021pic.twitter.com/p4TR2putwd — BSF (@BSF_India) January 26, 2021

The BSF is the only force in the country to have the Camel Contingents and the Camel Mounted Band. It is presently the only band of its kind in the world, which first performed in January 1990. Traditionally known as the 'first line of defence', the Camel Contingents are used to keep a vigil in the vast expanse of the Thar Desert.

Apart from the Republic Day parade, the BSF's Camel Contingents are an indespensible part of the BSF Raising Day celebrations. Much in demand for ceremonial purposes, the Camel Mounted Bands, regularly participate in many festivals across the country. Their performances are frequently seen at the Jodhpur Sthapana Divas, the Thar Mahostav in Barmer and the Desert Festival of Jaisalmer.

Historically, the camel cavalry were popular in desert warfares since 853 because of the animal's great adaptability.