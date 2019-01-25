President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Nation Ahead Of 70th Republic Day: Highlights

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation today on the eve of the 70th Republic Day. The president began by conveying his heartfelt wishes to people and said the day was an opportunity to remember the ideals of democarcy. He said all all citizens of the country have the opportunity to place their faith in the ideals of freedom, equality and brotherhood.
Here are the highlights of President Ram Nath Kovind's address:
- This year is especially important for our Republic. On October 2, we celebrate the 150 anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is an opportunity to deeply understand, adopt and implement his ideals.
- Our nation is at a crucial stage at this time. The decisions of today will determine the future of India.
- This year, we have an important role to play--exercising our franchise in the Lok Sabha elections.
- All citizens have an equal right to the resources of the nation, irrespective of what community and region they belong to.
- Plurarity is our greatest strength. India's success is a precedent for the whole world.
- By focussing on social justice and economic ethics, we have given inclusive development a broad foundation.