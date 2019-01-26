Motorcycle Stunts, Flypast At 70th Republic Day Parade. See Pics

India celebrated its 70th Republic Day with great zeal and fervour, palpable at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 26, 2019 12:56 IST
Motorcycle Stunts, Flypast At 70th Republic Day Parade. See Pics

The motorcycle display followed by fly-past was welcomed by the audience with cheer.


NEW DELHI: 

India celebrated its 70th Republic Day with great zeal and fervour, palpable at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind, the first lady and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa-- who is the chief guest this year-- arrived in a carcade escorted by 46 President's Bodyguards on magnificent bay and dark Bay coloured mounts. The motorcycle display followed by fly-past was welcomed by the audience with cheer.

Captain Shikha Surabhi, from the Corps of Signals, performed the daredevil stunt alongside her male teammates.

Republic Day 2019: Motorcyclists showcase Yoga display at New Delhi's Rajpath at the parade to mark the 70th Republic Day parade

Republic Day 2019: A human pyramid on motorbikes with 33 people on nine motorcycles. Subedar Major Ramesh A led this formation.

Republic Day 2019: The daredevils rode their motorcycles down New Delhi's Rajpath with skill, precision and swiftness

Republic Day 2019: Each Republic Day parade, heroes in the sky fly past, enthralling the audience witnessing the parade

Republic Day 2019: Fly past, a signature Republic Day parade activity, is a major attraction for crowds cheering at Rajpath

 

 

