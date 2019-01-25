Republic Day 2019: All You Need To Know About India's 70th Republic Day

Republic Day parade 2019: India will celebrate its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, that is January 26.

Republic Day 2019: Happy Republic Day! India will celebrate its 70th Republic Day on Saturday, that is January 26. Each year on January 26, the Indian Republic celebrates Republic Day with great fervour and zeal. Every January 26 in New Delhi, the President's Bodyguard, a 200-strong cavalry unit -- draped in fine red coats, golden sashes and resplendent turbans -- escort the president to the stage at the Republic Day parade and give the order for the national anthem to begin. Attended by world leaders and beamed across the nation of 1.25 billion, the Republic Day parade in New Delhi showcases India's military might and is the premier state event of the year. To celebrate India's remarkable story, the 70th Republic Day celebrations will see several 'firsts'.

Here's everything you need to know about India's 70th Republic Day:

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the Chief Guest at the 70th Republic Day parade.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, that took place on Baisakhi day in 1919, will be the theme of the official tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26. It will be the third time in a row that Punjab''s tableau will appear during the Republic Day Parade.

The 70th Republic Day parade will be a dazzling display of 'Nari Shakti', led by the Assam Rifles contingent, besides a lone woman officer exhibiting bike stunts on Rajpath as part of the iconic daredevil team. Contingents of the Navy, Army Services Corps and a unit of Corps of Signals will all be led by women officers.

Four Indian National Army (INA) veterans, aged over 90 years, will also take part in the Republic Day parade for the first time. "These veterans are aged between 90-100 years. INA soldiers had links with the British Indian Army, so they also have links with our legacy," Major General Rajpal Punia said.

At the parade to celebrate the 70th Republic Day, the artillery gun system M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers will be displayed. Also on display would be the Main Battle Tank (MBT) T-90. The made-in-India Akash Weapon System will also be on display.