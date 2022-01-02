Reports Claiming India Missed Vaccination Targets 'Misleading': Centre

India has administered over 100 crore vaccine doses in less than nine months. (File)

Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that media reports claiming that India has missed COVID-19 vaccination targets are misleading.

In an official release, the ministry said, "In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture."

It read, "In the fight against global pandemic COVID-19, India's national COVID-19 vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest vaccination programmes compared with the many developed western nations with significantly low population base to vaccinate."

The ministry informed that since the start of the National COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, India has administered over 90 per cent of first dose and 65 per cent of second dose to its eligible citizens.

In the drive, India has achieved several milestones unprecedented in the world, including administering over 100 crore doses in less than nine months, administering 2.51 crore doses in a single day and administering one crore doses per day on several occasions.

Compared with other developed nations, India has done a better job in administering COVID vaccination to its eligible adult citizens of 93.7 crore (as per RGI) across all its states and Union Territories.

In the case of first dose coverage to eligible population, the US has covered only 73.2 per cent of its population, UK 75.9 per cent, France 78.3 per cent, and Spain 84.7 per cent. India has already covered 90 per cent of the eligible population with the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Similarly, for the second dose of vaccines, the US has covered only 61.5 per cent of its population, the UK 69.5 per cent, France 73.2 per cent, and Spain 81 per cent. Meanwhile, India has covered over 65 per cent of the eligible population with second dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

Further, over 11 states and UTs in India have already achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination, while three states and UTs have achieved 100 per cent full vaccination (including the second dose) against COVID-19. In many states, UTs are soon expected to achieve 100 per cent vaccination.