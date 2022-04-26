Report Submitted To Maharashtra Government In Case Involving Ex Minister

The report, say sources, could bring some relief to former minister Anil Deshmukh

The Chandiwal Commission set up by the Maharashtra government to probe into the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh has submitted its report to the government today.

The report was handed over to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this afternoon.

The report, say sources, could bring some relief to former minister Anil Deshmukh who is in prison in connection with a money-laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

The ex minister had to step down from his position after the former top cop made explosive allegations against him including charges of extortion.

The commission finished hearing the submissions of all the witnesses in the case last month. Former Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and expelled cop Sachin Waze have also deposed before the commission.

Separately, the Central Bureau of Investigation has also registered a case against Deshmukh and has asked for information from posh clubs in South Mumbai of which Deshmukh was a member.

Anil Deshmukh was arrested this month by the CBI which is probing into allegations of awarding favourable postings to police officers for bribes allegedly paid through intermediaries.

The ED has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Deshmukh accusing him of playing a major role in its case in which it alleges companies linked to Deshmukh and his family were used to route unaccounted money.