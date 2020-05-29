Replace India With Bharat To Instil Sense Of Pride In Nationality: Plea In Supreme Court

Supreme Court will hear the matter on June 2

The Supreme Court is set to hear on June 2 a petition which has sought a direction from the centre to amend the constitution and replace the word India with "Bharat" claiming it will "instil a sense of pride in our nationality."

The petition filed by one Namah was earlier listed to be heard on May 29, however, got adjourned as Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde was unavailable. The matter is now listed to be heard by a bench headed by Justice AS Bopanna on June 2.

The plea sought directions to replace the word "India" with "Bharat".

"Stop using INDIA, this will ensure citizens of this country get over the colonial past and instil a sense of pride in our nationality. It will also justify the hard-fought freedom by our freedom fighters", the petition claimed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)