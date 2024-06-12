4 Accused In Renuka Swamy Murder Case Taken To Crime Scene

Four accused linked to the murder of Renuka Swamy - the 33-year-old man who allegedly sent obscene text messages to Kannda actor Pavithra Gowda, and was then found dead in Bengaluru on Sunday - were this morning taken to the spot where the body was found.

Sources said the cops have planned a 'spot inquest' in the presence of the accused. Another popular Kannada actor - Darshan Thoogudeppa, 47, who was detained from his Mysuru farmhouse in connection with the murder - has not been taken to the probable crime scene.

Sources also said the police plan to 're-create the crime scene' and interrogate the accused about the exact location and time Renuka Swamy's body was dumped.

So far 13 people, including Ms Gowda, have been arrested and questioned in this matter.

Mr Swamy, who worked for a pharmacy company, allegedly posted obscene messages on social media about Ms Gowda, who is also Mr Thogudeepa's co-star and close friend.

The police were alerted by residents who saw stray dogs dragging a body out of a drain.

The involvement of actor Darshan Thogudeepa - dubbed 'Challenger Star' by his fans - was flagged by some of the initial suspects. The cops are checking if he was directly involved.

The actor - who debuted in a lead role in the 2002 film 'Majestic', is also known for roles in films like 'Anatharu' (2007), 'Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna' (2012), and 'Kaatera' (2023).

He is also not new to controversies.

About a decade ago, he spent time in jail over domestic abuse allegations.

Renuka Swamy's family is understandably distraught. "He was my only son. He got married last year. I spoke to him just on Saturday. I want justice," his father Srinivasaiah said.