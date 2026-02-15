Renowned Odia Singer Geeta Patnaik Dies At 73

Veteran singer Geeta Patnaik, regarded as one of the most iconic voices in Odia music, died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after suffering a brain stroke, a family member said.

Geeta Patnaik, 73, was initially admitted to Capital Hospital after she fell ill while attending an event on Thursday. Medical tests later confirmed that she had suffered a brain stroke.

She was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared her dead on Sunday evening, her sister-in-law Pradosh Patnaik said.

Her remains will be taken to her residence in Cuttack on Monday, following which the last rites will be performed, she said.

Geeta Patnaik had a career spanning several decades and was known for her collaborations with legendary Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty. She lent her voice to numerous popular Odia songs, including 'Phur Kina Udigala Bani' from the film 'Jajabar'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)