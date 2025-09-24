Renowned Kannada Novelist SL Bhyrappa Dies At 94

Popular Kannada novelist and philosopher SL Bhyrappa died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Wednesday. He was 94.

"The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padmabhushana and Saraswathi Samman awardee Shri SL Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest today at 2.38 pm and reached the lotus feet of the Almighty. Om Shanti !!!," Rashtrotthana Hospital said in a statement.

Mr Bhyrappa is known for his popular novels 'Vamshavriksha', 'Daatu', 'Parva', 'Mandara', among others. Most of his works have been translated to English and other languages.

In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired… pic.twitter.com/ZhXwLcCGP3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2025

He was recipient of Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Awards among others.

His works like 'Naayi-Neralu', 'Matadana', 'Vamshavriksha', 'Tabbaliyu Neenaade Magane', have been made into movies and 'Gruhabhanga' and 'Daatu' into TV series.

