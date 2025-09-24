Advertisement
Renowned Kannada Novelist SL Bhyrappa Dies At 94

SL Bhyrappa is known for his popular novels 'Vamshavriksha', 'Daatu', 'Parva', 'Mandara', among others. Most of his works have been translated to English and other languages.

Read Time: 1 min
SL Bhyrappa was a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards among others
Bengaluru:

Popular Kannada novelist and philosopher SL Bhyrappa died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Wednesday. He was 94.

"The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padmabhushana and Saraswathi Samman awardee Shri SL Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest today at 2.38 pm and reached the lotus feet of the Almighty. Om Shanti !!!," Rashtrotthana Hospital said in a statement.

Mr Bhyrappa is known for his popular novels 'Vamshavriksha', 'Daatu', 'Parva', 'Mandara', among others. Most of his works have been translated to English and other languages.

He was recipient of Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Awards among others.

His works like 'Naayi-Neralu', 'Matadana', 'Vamshavriksha', 'Tabbaliyu Neenaade Magane', have been made into movies and 'Gruhabhanga' and 'Daatu' into TV series. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

