Remove Officer From Teachers' Scam Probe: Calcutta High Court To Agency

The Calcutta High Court today ordered the immediate removal of an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Mithilesh Kumar Mishra from the team probing the alleged primary teachers' recruitment scam in Bengal.

The court said it was dissatisfied with the answers to the queries it posed to the officer when he appeared in court in the previous hearing.

"The director of the Enforcement Directorate is instructed to immediately assign the work entrusted to Mithilesh Mishra to some other competent officer," Justice Amrita Sinha ordered.

The court directed that Mr Mishra be relieved from investigating the present case.

The ED director was instructed to engage Mr Mishra in some other case, "but the said officer will not be entrusted to investigate any case arising in the state of West Bengal," Justice Sinha said.

Mithilesh Mishra had summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before him on October 3 in connection with the investigation into the alleged scam.

