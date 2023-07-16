Religious Conversion Trend Seen Among Tribals In Assam: Chief Minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma said religious conversion through inducement and allurement is wrong

In a significant statement on religious conversions in the northeast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said there is a trend of religious conversions observed among many of the indigenous and tribal communities. He said this has led to dilution of their traditional beliefs and practices.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event in Guwahati to distribute grant-in-aid of Rs 10 lakh each to 18 organisations working for preserving and promoting indigenous and tribal beliefs and culture, Rs 5 lakh each to 73 places of worship for indigenous and tribals, and Rs 2 crore the Garchuk-based All Bathou Mahasabha.

Mr Sarma said his government is committed to protecting the culture of tribals and that no one should take advantage and convert them to another religion through deceit.

On Article 25 of the Constitution, Mr Sarma said it gives the right to freely practice, profess and propagate a religion of one's choice, but it doesn't authorise religious conversion through inducement and allurement of any sort.

Mr Sarma said religious conversions have led to near extinction of many indigenous beliefs and cultures across the world.