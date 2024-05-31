Relief From Heatwave In Bihar, Jharkhand, And Odisha From June 1: Weather Office

Orange alert will continue for Punjab and Haryana, along with Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department said on Friday that heatwave conditions are expected to become less intense in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha from tomorrow, June 1.

IMD Scientist Soma Sen told ANI, "There have been a lot of casualties in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha in the last 24 hours. What we expect is that gradually, heat wave conditions will abate in this entire region starting tomorrow....Based on this, in most of these states--Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand--we have given an orange alert for heat waves for today. Tomorrow, heat wave conditions are likely to reduce slightly, because of which most of these states will go on yellow alert."

She also said that the orange alert will continue for Punjab and Haryana, along with Odisha.

The IMD scientist further added that thunderstorm activity is likely to increase from tomorrow. "Because of that, heatwave conditions will reduce".

Sen further said that monsoon has already been declared over South Peninsular India as well as Northeastern India.

The Southwest Monsoon hit the coast of Kerala and advanced into parts of northeast India from Thursday, said the Indian Meteorological Department.

This year's Monsoon onset is two days earlier as the usual date of the onset is on June 1.

This year, Kerala experienced widespread pre-monsoon rains.

In 2023, rainfall over the country as a whole during monsoon season (June-September), was 94 per cent of its long-period average.

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas that it tends to cover.

These rains are crucial to the Indian agriculture economy (especially for kharif crops). India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif and rabi.

Crops that are sown during October and November and the produce harvested from January depending on maturity are Rabi. Crops sown during June-July and dependent on monsoon rains are harvested in October-November are kharif. Crops produced between Rabi and Kharif are Summer crops.

Traditionally, the Kharif crops are heavily dependent on the normal progression of monsoon rainfall. Paddy, moong, Bajra, maize, groundnut, soya bean, and cotton are some of the major Kharif crops.

The dependency of Kharif crop output on monsoon rainfall has been on a gradual decline, according to an analysis done by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).

Earlier this year, IMD in its first long-range forecast stated the southwest monsoon (June-September) this year is expected to be above normal (106 per cent of the long-period average).

Skymet, a private forecaster, has also forecast a normal monsoon this year. India receives over 70 per cent of its overall rainfall during this southwest monsoon period.

Thus, the timely and proper occurrence of monsoon rainfall holds prominence for the Indian economy, given the livelihood of nearly 45 per cent of India's population depends on agriculture which depends on rainfall.

The IMD has been releasing its first stage forecast for southwest monsoon rainfall during April since 2003. The first stage forecasts hold importance for farmers, policymakers, and investors, who make use of this information to undertake necessary actions for the forthcoming Kharif season.

