Supreme Court Relief For Uttarakhand Chief Minister, No CBI Probe For Now

The Nainital High Court verdict came yesterday in response to petitions by two journalists.

New Delhi:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister TS Rawat has got relief from the Supreme Court, which put on hold the High Court order of a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into corruption allegations against him.

The High Court verdict came yesterday after two petitions were filed by journalists Umesh Sharma and Shiv Prasad Semwal. The journalists had sought the  cancellation of a First Information Report lodged against them in July.

The case was filed after the journalist, Umesh Sharma, alleged in social media post that a man from Jharkhand had deposited money into the bank account of a couple related to Chief Minister after demonetisation.

The man, Amritesh Chauhan, had deposited money into the bank account of Harendra Singh Rawat and his wife Savita Rawat for the personal benefit of Chief Minister, the post had claimed.

