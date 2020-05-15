Supreme Court Reprieve For Gujarat Minister Whose Election Was Cancelled

The Supreme Court has put on hold a Gujarat High Court order cancelling the election of Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, the state's Education and Law Minister, as an MLA in 2017 on grounds of malpractice and manipulation. The court also issued a notice to Congress leader Aswhin Rathod, who was narrowly beaten by Mr Chudasama in that election.

Mr Chudasama, 70, moved the top court a day after the high court declared his election "void", declaring that Dhaval Jani, the returning officer, in that election had been "hand in gloves" with the BJP leader and that 429 postal ballots had been "illegally rejected".

The high court ruled on a petition filed by Ashwin Rathod, the Congress candidate in election for the Dholka constituency seat; Mr Rathod lost the election by just 327 votes.

During the hearing in the top court today, Mr Chudasama's lawyers argued that the Gujarat High Court should have called for those 429 votes to see if their rejection was in accordance with the rules.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, arguing for his party colleague, said that if the votes had not been counted in the first place, they could not be declared as rejected.

The top court responded to the arguments saying it was "inclined to stay the order", something Mr Sibal opposed. The court then said: "In many such cases we stay the High Court order".