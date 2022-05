BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested early on Friday and released later that night

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, whose arrest on Friday set off a cat-and-mouse chase featuring three states' police, got relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court today.

The court has ruled that Mr Bagga, who faces charges in a case filed in Mohali for allegedly making provocative statements on social media, promoting religious enmity and criminal intimidation, cannot be arrested till July 5, the high court has ruled.