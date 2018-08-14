Reliance Jio To Set Up 40-Acre Data Centre Near Kolkata

Officials said Reliance Jio will set up a data centre spread over 40 acres in Newtown

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday laid the foundation stone of a Silicon Valley hub proposed to come up over 100 acres of land at New Town, a satellite city of Kolkata.

"Not just the state and the country, the Silicon Valley hub will be a top IT destination in the whole world," Ms Banerjee said on the occasion.

She said that the state is industry- and technology-friendly and had one of the least attrition rates with low operational costs.

"We are happy that Reliance Group is setting up a new state-of-art data centre in Kolkata. New projects of Amazon, Fujisoft, new IT Parks at Purulia, Malda and Siliguri were also launched today (Monday)," the Chief Minister said.

Finance Minister Amit Mitra said that Bengal had collaborated with Amazon Internet Service and FujiSoft for high-end IT solutions.

Information Technology major Infosys on Monday announced commencement of work on its new software development centre spread over 50 acres here.

The company will invest approximately Rs 100 crore in the first phase of construction of a 525,000 square feet facility.

The first phase will be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining all statutory clearances.