'Dissent Muzzled': Opposition Demands Release Of 3 Ex-J&K Chief Ministers

Omar Abdullah has been under detention since August 5

Eight opposition parties have sent a joint resolution to the BJP-led Central government, demanding the immediate release of all political detainees in Kashmir, especially the three former Chief Ministers -- Farooq and Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. The former Chief Ministers and the political leaders have been under detention since August, when the government ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

Under the Narendra Modi government, the resolution said, "democratic dissent is being muzzled by coercive administrative action, which has threatened the basic ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity as enshrined in our Constitution".