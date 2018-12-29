"Relationship That Endured Test Of Time": Rahul Gandhi Meets Bhutan's PM

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering arrived on Thursday on his first foreign visit after taking charge as PM of the Himalayan nation last month following his party's victory in the general elections.

Updated: December 29, 2018 16:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi and Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering discussed the political situation in the region.


New Delhi: 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the two discussed the political situation in the region.

The meeting took place at a local hotel.

"I had an excellent meeting today with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering. We discussed the political situation in the region and other matters of common interest. I look forward to continuing our dialogue in the future," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.

Later, in a Facebook post he said the India-Bhutan relations has endured the test of time.

"It's a relationship that has endured the test of time. We are joined not only by a pleasant past but also by our hopes to create a better future for the region," Mr Gandhi said in his post.

The Bhutanese prime minister is on a state visit to India and had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Mr Tshering arrived on Thursday on his first foreign visit after taking charge as PM of the Himalayan nation last month following his party's victory in the general elections.

