Rekha Gupta Takes Holy Dip In Ganga, Vows To Make Yamuna "As Clean, Beautiful"

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who is on a short trip to Uttarakhand after completing 100 days in office, on Sunday took a dip in river Ganga at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri ghat.

Rekha Gupta sought Maa Ganga's blessings to make Yamuna river clean and also prayed for the prosperity of the country and the state.

The Delhi Chief Minister was accompanied by her husband Manish Gupta and son Nikunj. After taking a dip in the river, Rekha Gupta performed Ganga Puja at Brahmakund.

While talking to reporters, Rekha Gupta said after completion of 100 days of BJP-led Delhi Government, she has come to devbhoomi Haridwar.

"Today, while paying my obeisance to Maa Ganga, I prayed for the development and prosperity of our country and also of Delhi," she said.

Rekha Gupta said that wants to make Yamuna as clean and beautiful as Ganga. "May we get the blessings of Maa Ganga to make Yamuna as clean and beautiful as Ganga." When asked about her future plans as the Delhi CM, she said her goal is to move forward in the direction of development and do better work for the city.

Rekha Gupta also attended the inauguration program of Sadhvi Ritambhara's newly built ashram 'Ganga Vatsalya' in Haridwar where she was warmly welcomed by the saint community and devotees.

Rekha Gupta also met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Peethadheeshwar of Juna Akhara and took his blessings.

According to sources, the CM will likely visit Kedarnath on Monday.

The BJP government in Delhi led by Rekha Gupta completed 100 days in power on Friday. The BJP won the Assembly polls held in February this year, forming the government in Delhi after 27 years.

Gupta took oath as Delhi chief minister along with her cabinet ministers on February 20.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)