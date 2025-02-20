Delhi Gets New Chief Minister, Mega Oath Ceremony At Ramlila Ground Today

Delhi's Chief Minister elect, the BJP's Rekha Gupta, will take oath today with six cabinet colleagues. The BJP, which is coming back to power in the national capital after 26 years, has planned a grand ceremony at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

Here are the top 10 points in this story: The mega event will be attended by Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of 20 states, BJP leaders and workers from other states who campaigned in the Delhi elections. More than 50 film stars and industrialists, will be present. The oath ceremony will be preceded by a colourful musical programme, in which Kailash Kher will perform, sources said. Diplomats of major countries have also been invited. The spiritual leaders of the country will be represented by Baba Ramdev, Swami Chidananda, Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri and other religious figures. Among the common people will be farmers of Delhi, and beneficiaries of central government schemes including laadli behen, and common people will also be invited to the ceremony. The BJP has picked Rekha Gupta, its first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, 11 days after the Delhi election results were declared. She was picked the leader of the legislature party on Wednesday evening. Sources said she will have a six-member council. The names doing the rounds include Manjinder Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Ravinder Singh Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma. In the assembly election held earlier this month, the BJP had scripted a massive comeback, winning 48 of the assembly's 70 seats and confining AAP to 22 -- down from its 2020 score of 62. Curtains came down on the 10-year rule of AAP following massive corruption allegations against its leaders, including then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A number of its leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and his then deputy Manish Sisodia -- spent months in jail.

