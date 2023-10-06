Regular Arrests Have Torn AAP's Claim Of 'Kattar' Honesty: BJP

AAP has become the "most valueless party", BJP said after Sanjay Singh's arrest.

The BJP on Friday said the regular arrests of AAP leaders in corruption cases have torn to shreds its claims of "kattar" (hardcore) honesty and politics of values, and provided to citizens "food for thought" that this is not the time for experimental politics as the country progresses.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited a Delhi court's observations that the material placed before it nowhere shows that Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's arrest in the excise policy case is unwarranted and unreasonable, as he slammed the Aam Aadmi Party's condemnation of the action against its leader.

The court has prima facie held Singh's arrest as correct, he claimed, adding that corruption has become a common practise in Delhi's ruling party.

Noting that Singh is the AAP's leader in Parliament while two other senior leaders of the party -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain -- have also been jailed on corruption charges, Trivedi told reporters here that the frequent arrests of its leaders have exposed the claims made by the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"For those who are alleging that the case is baseless, the Rouse Avenue Court has clearly observed that prima facie, the material placed before it nowhere shows that the arrest in the present case is unwarranted and unreasonable," he said.

The AAP, which had promised to establish values in Indian politics, has become the "most valueless party" and the people of Delhi are feeling cheated, the BJP leader said.

It is food for thought for the country's citizens as well, he added.

"Those who speak of having new experiences in politics...it is no more the era of experimental politics. India is emerging strongly on the world stage to play a new role," Trivedi said, claiming that the AAP has shown how tragic and dangerous such experiences can become.

With JD(U) MP Sunil Kumar Pintu alleging that the caste survey in Bihar has undercounted the 'Teli' caste members in an attack on his own party's government in the state, Trivedi said it has further raised questions on the credibility of the entire exercise which has been seized on by the INDIA bloc parties to push for a nationwide caste census.

The BJP spokesperson also took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying the party founder Bal Thackeray had once expressed pride at its members' suspected role in the demolition of the Babri mosque in 1992 while it now stands in alliance with those who had fired guns on the devotees of Lord Ram.

People can see who is with Ram and who is with Ravan, who is with dharma and who is with adharma, he said.

The BJP recently shared a poster on X portraying Rahul Gandhi as a "new age Ravan", evoking strong criticism from the opposition party which termed it "unacceptable" and "downright dangerous".

