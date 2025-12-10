Refused Cigarettes On Credit, Group Thrashes Shopkeeper With Sticks

A petty argument over refusing to give cigarettes on credit turned into shocking street violence, turning the main road outside Gwalior district's Gadrauli village into a crime scene.

A video of the attack, now viral on social media, shows a group of young men throwing a shopkeeper onto the road and mercilessly beating him with sticks and rods.

The victim has been identified as Mullu alias Moolchand Kushwaha, who was left badly injured after the assault.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm on Tuesday. Mullu was sitting at his small shop when a group of youths from a nearby village arrived and demanded cigarettes on credit. When he refused, Rahul Shukla began abusing him, quickly escalating the argument into violence. Within minutes, three more youths joined the attack.

The viral video shows the attackers forcing the shopkeeper onto the road, where they struck him repeatedly with sticks and kicked him as he cried out in pain. In the video, the attackers can be heard laughing, while bystanders record the assault instead of intervening.

After the video spread online, police registered a case against four accused individuals late Tuesday night. The victim is currently undergoing medical treatment.

A police official said, "A case has been registered based on the victim's complaint. The accused will be arrested soon." Multiple teams have been deployed to track down the attackers, who fled the area shortly after the assault.