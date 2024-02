Prime Minister Narendra Modi today heaped praises on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh and said the investment culture in the state has been changed from one of "red tape to red carpet" by the "double engine government".

"It has been seven years since a double-engine government was formed in UP. In the last seven years, the red tape culture in the state has been ended and a red carpet culture has been brought here," he said at an investment summit in Lucknow.