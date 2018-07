The monument will be closed ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Red Fort will be closed to the public for over a week from August 8 as a security measure for the preparations of the Independence Day celebrations.



"As per the order issued by the Archaeological survey of India, there will be no entry inside the Red Fort to the public from the morning of August 8, 2018 to August 15, 2018 till the Independence Day Celebration is over," the Culture Ministry said in a statement.