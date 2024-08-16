The night of August 14, 1947, was like no other in the history of India. The air was heavy with the charged energy of a nation on the brink of independence, a moment awaited for centuries. As midnight approached, people across the country gathered around radios, the crackling static filled with the anticipation of hearing Jawaharlal Nehru's voice. But instead of delivering his famous "Tryst with Destiny" speech from the iconic Red Fort, Nehru stood before the Constituent Assembly, addressing a nation ready to enter a new era.

On that historic day, Jawaharlal Nehru later spoke briefly from the Red Fort, a tradition that continues to this day. This was a short 8-minute speech. The speech delved into issues that India faced at that time. From that day to the current Prime Minister, India has witnessed 28,124 sunrises. The country's priorities have changed.

In his 78th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the transformative potential of India's 140 crore citizens in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He connected the historical achievements of India's freedom fighters to the ongoing efforts in nation-building, highlighting the strategic importance of current reforms in sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and education. PM Modi focused on key policy initiatives designed to enhance India's global competitiveness, including the Green Hydrogen Mission, the expansion of the semiconductor industry, and substantial investments in research and innovation through the National Research Foundation.

He also addressed systemic challenges like corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies, advocating for a governance model that reduces government intervention while increasing citizen empowerment. The Prime Minister reiterated the essential role of skill development and youth empowerment in driving economic growth and positioning India as a global leader in the 21st century. He called for a collective national effort to capitalise on this "golden period" and achieve the strategic objective of becoming the world's third-largest economy.

There are five things which stood out. The first is the focus on ease of living. He emphasized the importance of providing accessible and affordable basic amenities, such as electricity, water, housing, and healthcare, to ensure a dignified life for every Indian. There have been remarkable improvements in ease of living in last decade. The Prime Minister mentioned the significant infrastructure developments over the past decade, including modern railways, airports, broadband connectivity, and the revival of traditional water bodies. Needless to say, the government has relied on capital expenditure for propelling economic growth. Multiplier effect of capital expenditure is significantly higher than revenue expenditure and tax cuts. In last couple of years, the union government has repealed several obsolete and redundant laws. Jan Vishwas Act was enacted to remove unnecessary imprisonment provisions and promote ease of living. The government is also working on Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0.

The PM also stressed the need to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and government interference in citizens' lives, aiming to create a governance system that is efficient, responsive, and supportive of the needs of the common people. Apart from what is being done, India also yearns for administrative reforms. In this term, the government should focus on bringing administrative reforms, which are a requisite for promoting ease of living.

The second highlight of the speech was the focus on education, skilling, and innovation. Prime Minister Modi emphasized these areas' critical role in preparing India for the challenges of the 21st century. He discussed the transformative impact of the New Education Policy, which aims to align the education system with global standards while retaining the essence of Indian culture and languages. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of skill development, particularly in the context of Industry 4.0, and highlighted the government's initiatives to expand the Skill India Programme and enhance internships to build capacity among the youth. The recent union budget has proposed an internship scheme for 1 crore youth.

The PM also focussed on the significance of fostering a culture of innovation through substantial investments in research and development, exemplified by establishing the National Research Foundation and allocating significant funds in the union budget. However, the R&D investments are still low (0.7% of GDP). It is significantly lower than countries that are known to be innovative. Even if the R&D expenditure reaches 1% of GDP, it would still be lower. Further, the private sector investments in R&D are also not enough. This has to change.

Third, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need to strengthen India's manufacturing sector, highlighting the success of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has boosted investment and positioned India as an emerging global manufacturing hub. He pointed out that manufacturing is crucial for creating jobs and addressing unemployment.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of states adopting clear policies, ensuring good governance, and improving infrastructure to attract further investment in manufacturing. Additionally, he introduced the concept of "Design in India, Design for the World," urging the nation to focus on high-quality production and innovative designs that meet global standards. He suggested that a strong manufacturing sector and a focus on world-class design is vital for India to become self-reliant, reduce imports, and compete globally, ultimately driving the country's economic growth and securing its future prosperity.

Fourth, the PM addressed climate change by highlighting India's proactive steps in embracing sustainable practices and renewable energy. He noted that India has met its Paris Agreement targets ahead of schedule, making significant strides in renewable energy, including achieving 500 GW by 2030.

He emphasised the country's leadership in banning single-use plastics and advancing towards a net-zero future, particularly with plans to make the Indian Railways a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030. Modi also discussed the Green Hydrogen Mission, positioning it as a critical component of India's future energy landscape, with the potential to create green jobs and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. These efforts, he said, reflect India's commitment to addressing global warming and climate change while also opening up new economic opportunities in green technologies.

Finally, Prime Minister Modi made a powerful call to end dynastic politics by pushing for fresh, young talent in India's political landscape. Through the "MY Bharat" initiative, he aims to bring one lakh young people with no political lineage into public service, breaking the stranglehold of family-run political dynasties. This move signals a shift towards meritocracy and empowers a new generation to shape the nation's future. Involving politically aware youth in governance would lead to a more vibrant, dynamic democracy where leadership is earned, not inherited. This initiative could redefine Indian politics, ensuring that it reflects the aspirations and energy of the country's youth, moving away from the stagnation of entrenched political families.

Prime Minister Modi's speech marks a clear step forward in his vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. It builds on existing reforms, from boosting manufacturing to empowering youth, while laying out new goals for innovation, governance, and sustainability.

(Bibek Debroy is Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and Aditya Sinha is OSD, Research, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the authors