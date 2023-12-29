Red Alert Issued In Delhi For Dense Fog, Slight Improvement In Air Quality

Delhi witnessed a marginal improvement in air quality today.

A red alert has been issued for dense fog in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. A thick blanket of fog in the national capital has led to over a hundred flights being delayed.

Yesterday, the Delhi airport reported delays in approximately 134 flights, both domestic and international, with 35 international departures and 28 international arrivals affected. Additionally, 43 domestic departures and 28 domestic arrivals experienced delays. The situation was no different at the New Delhi Railway Station, where 22 trains were delayed, leaving passengers stranded in the biting cold.

Delhi witnessed a marginal improvement in air quality today, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 356. Despite the slight reprieve, the air quality is expected to linger in the "very poor" category for the next two days.

INSAT imagery released by the Met department yesterday showed a dense fog layer over north India, affecting regions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and northwest Madhya Pradesh. The impact was evident in low visibility conditions, leading to traffic disruptions and accidents.

The IMD extended its warning, predicting dense fog over Haryana, Punjab for the next five days. Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience dense fog for the next three days, leading the UP State Road Transport Corporation to issue guidelines for bus operations during low visibility conditions.

The Delhi Airport Authority issued an advisory, cautioning that flights not compliant with CAT III standards may face disruptions. The IMD also highlighted potential health risks associated with dense fog, emphasising the presence of particulate matter and pollutants that could adversely affect respiratory health.