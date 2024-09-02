Jharkhand Minister 'Contradicts' Own Government Over Recruitment Drive Deaths

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Monday said only four aspirants died during the ongoing physical tests for excise constables, allegedly contradicting state police's claim of 12 casualties.

Gupta questioned the accuracy of the reported figures, asserting that the numbers were incorrect.

"Where are these figures coming from? These are not authentic. A total of four persons have died," Gupta said at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport.

He attributed the deaths to increased cardiac issues following the Covid pandemic and noted that medical professionals are advising exercise according to individual capacity.

"Even doctors are advising exercise as per one's capacity. Death of any candidate is indeed a matter of sadness," he said.

The physical tests for Jharkhand excise constable recruitment began on August 22 in seven centres of six districts and will continue till September 9.

As of August 30, a total of 127,772 aspirants had participated in the physical tests, with 78,023 emerging successful, according to Jharkhand police.

DGP Anurag Gupta on Monday said he was informed that 12 aspirants have died so far.

"The Chief Minister has asked me to investigate and determine the exact cause of these deaths. We have registered the cases as unnatural deaths and are conducting post-mortem examinations," he said.

"We are also examining whether the deaths were due to underlying health conditions, insufficient arrangements, or the consumption of any substances," he added.

He emphasised that the recruitment process is being conducted transparently, with provisions for drinking water, toilets, ORS, doctors, ambulances, nurses, and medicines available at all centres.

On Sunday, Jharkhand police spokesperson and IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar said four aspirants died in Palamu, two each in Giridih and Hazaribag, and one each in Ranchi, East Singhbhum's Mosabani, and Sahebganj centres.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP on Monday claimed that at least 13 aspirants have died so far during the physical tests because of the government's mismanagement.

Senior BJP leader Amar Bauri, who is also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, criticised the government's handling of the situation.

Speaking at Palamu, Bauri alleged, "At least 13 candidates have died so far during the physical tests. Mismanagement is evident in the drive. Medical protocols are not being followed. This is a failure of the JMM-led government, which has shown insensitivity towards the aspirants."

