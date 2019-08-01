Record Rain In Vadodara, Schools Shut Today, Airport Closed, Trains Hit

Several people were rescued by teams from the National Disaster Response Force last night.

Several trains have been cancelled and airport remains shut in Vadodara where record rainfall in 12 hours brought life to a standstill on Wednesday.

Heavy rain also led to flash floods in parts of the city. Several people were rescued by teams from the National Disaster Response Force last night.

All schools and colleges in the city will remain closed in the city today.

On Wednesday, Vadodara, which is in central Gujarat, received 442 mm of rainfall between 8.00 am and 8.00 pm, the highest in the state, said a government release. Of this, 286 mm of rain was received in just four hours ending at 8.00 pm, the statement said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a review meet on Wednesday "asked IAS officers Vinod Rao and Lochan Sehra to rush to the city to provide guidance to the local administration in tackling the situation," the statement read.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.