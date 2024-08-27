3 Dead Amid Heavy Rain In Gujarat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad Flooded

Parts of Gujarat including Vadodara have witnessed severe waterlogging on Tuesday after incessant rain for several days. Three people have died in the last 24 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from Monday to Tuesday, various parts of Gujarat received significant rain.

Vadodara received 26 cm of rainfall on Monday, IMD said. Apart from Vadodara, Rajkot received 19 cm, Ahmedabad 12 cm, Bhuj and Naliya received 8 cm, Okha and Dwarka received 7 cm while Porbandar received 5 cm of rainfall.

"A significant amount of rainfall observed from 0830 hrs IST of 26.08.2024 to 0530 hrs IST of 27.08.2024 (in cm): Gujarat Region: Baroda-28, Ahemdabad-12, Surat-4; Saurashtra & Kutch: Rajkot-19, Bhuj-8, Naliya-8, Okha & Dwarka -7each, Porbandar-5," IMD wrote in a post on X.

The Vishwamitri river that flows through Vadodara has been overflowing leading to residential areas experiencing severe waterlogging. People were seen wading through knee-deep waters and the waterlogging led to traffic snarls.

Due to the heavy rainfall, water from Ajwa Reservoir and Pratappura Reservoir was released into Vishwamitri River, leading to waterlogging on Tuesday.

A resident said that severe waterlogging had been experienced since Monday evening.

"Water has entered houses since Monday evening in low-lying areas. People are shifting to other safe locations. There is a shortage of food. People are facing a lot of difficulty," he told news agency ANI.

Resident said that they had never seen a flood-like situation like this in the past.

The Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev Temple complex in Vadodara was submerged due to heavy rainfall and the temple premises were shut on Tuesday. People said that they had never seen this much rain in the last 30 years.

In Gandhinagar number plates of vehicles were found scattered at Mahatma Mandir Underbridge, Sector-13 after the water receded. The area faced severe waterlogging due to incessant rain.

"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has held a meeting today with all the district officials through videoconference and directed us regarding human life. He directed us that people shouldn't face electricity shortages, medicinal shortages and other needful things. In the coming 2-3 days, rain is expected as forecasted by the IMD, leaves of all the district collectors and concerned officials have been cancelled and they are expected to join the relief and rescue work," Gujarat Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said.

"Water should also be arranged wherever there is a power cut. 1,653 people were rescued and 17800 people were shifted. There have been 99 deaths during the entire monsoon. 3 deaths have occurred in 24 hours, 1 in Dahod and 2 in Gandhinagar district," he added.