Reality Show Participant Attacked With Chemical, Hours Before US Trip

A 21-year-old dancer and reality show participant was attacked with a chemical substance thrown at her in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The attack took place on Tuesday, hours before the woman, Rupali Nirapure, was to fly to the US for a concert.

The chemical has left no mark on her face but she has blurred vision. The liquid may have damaged her corneas, doctors say.

The attacker, Mahendra aka Sonu, has been arrested. He was in Rupali Nirapure's dance class and wanted to marry her, but she refused, said the police. He confessed to buying the chemical for Rs 20.

"She is a dancer, the accused called her and she came out at that time. He threw some liquid on her face... there is no acid mark but doctors are saying her vision is blurred as of now," said police officer Prashant Chaubey. "We will also seek the help of the forensic lab to find out what the chemical was," he told reporters.

In CCTV footage, Ms Nirapure is seen waiting on a road when Sonu, his face apparently covered, comes up and splashes the chemical on her face before running away.

Ms Nirapure was taken to hospital thrashing in pain.

She is a participant of popular dance shows on TV.