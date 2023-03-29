Stricter Emission Norms Coming Into Effect From April 1, These Car Models To Be Discontinued

RDE is the most preferred emission regulation method

From April 2023, new emission norms will be implemented for vehicles in India. The government will roll out more stringent BS6 emission norms, also known as Real Driving Emissions or RDE norms. Under the new regime, car manufacturers will be required to show real-time emissions data of their vehicles. According to PTI, the Indian automobile industry is currently working to make products meet the second phase of BS-VI norms in real-time driving conditions.

Automobiles will need more sophisticated equipment to meet the next level of emission standards. The second phase of BS-VI emission norms is set to kick in on April 1. However, not all OEMs are ready to meet RDE norms, several existing car models will have to be discontinued. Popular models such as the Hyundai i20 diesel, Skoda Octavia Superb, Toyota Innova Crysta and Honda City 4th gen and 5th gen diesel will go out of manufacturing.

What are RDE Norms?

RDE is the most preferred emission regulation method. RDE norms require vehicles to achieve emission targets in the real world, not just in labs. RDE measures pollutants such as NOx emitted from a car. It ensures that pollutants are not emitted beyond the specified limits. It was first introduced in Europe. However, adoption in India could be challenging as India's roads, weather, geographies and temperatures are completely different from Europe.

List of Car Models To Be Discontinued

Hyundai: i20 Diesel

Tata: Altroz Diesel

Mahindra: Marazzo, Alturas G4, KUV100

Skoda: Octavia, Superb

Renault Kwid 800

Nissan Kicks

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol

Honda City 4th Gen, City 5th Gen Diesel, Amaze Diesel, Jazz, WR-V

However, dealers are offering hefty discounts to liquidate unsold stock. According to reports, car models including Maruti Suzuki Alto are costing nearly Rs 40,000 less because of the company's decision to phase out the model. Similarly, Honda is offering a discount of Rs 72,000 on the WR-V and a discount of Rs 15,000 on the Honda Jazz. Renault is offering a discount of Rs 52,000 on Kwid. Nissan is offering Rs 62,000 discount on its model Kicks.



