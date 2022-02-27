Ready With Plan B If No Majority, Says Manipur Congress's Ibobi Singh

Okram Ibobi Singh also said that the Congress will not see the defection of party MLAs this time.

Manipur's Leader of the Opposition and three-time Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has said that this time, even before the polls, the Congress is busy working out an "understanding" with other parties on gathering numbers to form a government if the party emerges as the single-largest but fails to win a majority.

It is banking on BJP rebels who are contesting on other party tickets and concentrating on keeping its flock intact, he said.

The 73-year-old Congress veteran also took a jibe at Chief Minister Biren Singh over the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) which gives sweeping powers to the military and has been brought in focus following the botched encounter in Nagaland that left 14 civilians dead.

In 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats out of 60 but fell short of the magic number of 31. The BJP managed to form a government by cobbling up a coalition.

"In 2017, the governor didn't allow us to form the government. BJP central ministers were sitting with her at Raj Bhawan. Congress will be revived in this election. We are already working on a post-poll alliance. Already there is an understanding. We are working out a plan for a situation where we fall short of numbers," Mr Singh told NDTV.

Mr Singh also questioned the BJP on its poll pitch of "Peace in Manipur" and "bandh, blockade-mukt Manipur".

"BJP claims Manipur is bandh, blockade free. Then why don't they withdraw the Disturbed Areas Act? Present Chief Minister could not convince PM [Narendra] Modi, [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah to repeal AFSPA. The present Chief Minister should have the guts to convince the centre. For seven years, no final solution to Naga peace talks has been found even after [PM] Modi signed the Naga Framework Agreement and Amit Shah talked about ending the Kuki insurgency. Does he think the Kuki people are fools?" Mr Singh questioned.

He also said that the Congress will not see the defection of party MLAs this time.

BJP's rebels and the multi-corner election will work to its advantage, Mr Singh said.

"Defection of MLAs had been a problem but the orders that courts have given has been a good lesson for defecting MLAs. So this time, this won't happen. Only BJP encourages defections of MLAs. There will not be a hung assembly. Multi-corner fight helps the Congress. This time, there is a division within the BJP," Mr Singh added.

Manipur is voting in two phases on Monday and Saturday. Votes will be counted on March 10.