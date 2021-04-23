'Ready To Touch Centre's Feet' For Oxygen Supply: Maharashtra Minister

Rajesh Tope said Centre should ensure that oxygen-carrying tankers get a green corridor.

With Maharashtra facing severe shortage of medical oxygen amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state government is even willing to touch the Centre's feet if it helps in getting the required supply of the life-saving gas.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The state government is willing to do everything to save the lives of people. We are making an extremely polite request...even ready to touch the Centre's feet to get the required quantity of the liquid medical oxygen."

"The rights of oxygen distribution among the states is in the hands of the Union government. They should exercise their rights and ensure that Maharashtra gets more oxygen," he said.

The Centre should ensure that oxygen-carrying tankers get a green corridor so that they can reach quickly, Mr Tope added.

"I am making this request to the Centre again and again," the minister said.

The Maharashtra government, being run by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, has been at odds with the Centre over the supply of medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections and COVID-19 vaccines.

The state has been alleging that the BJP-ruled Union government was giving it a step-motherly treatment.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths.