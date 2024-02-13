Ready For Talks But Some Trying To Hijack Farmers' March: Minister To NDTV

Union Minister Arjun Munda has urged the farmers to have faith in the government.

With thousands of farmers marching towards Delhi, the government on Tuesday said a solution to the deadlock can be achieved only through dialogue. We are ready to negotiate with but some unruly elements are trying to hijack their march, Union Minister Arjun Munda told NDTV.

"Two rounds of talks with farmers were inconclusive. Further discussion is necessary to reach a solution and we ready to find a way out," said Arjun Munda, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

The farmers must keep in mind that others don't try to take advantage of their protest, he said, urging them to have faith in the government.

"There are many forces among them who are trying to defame the farmers. Avoid such people. The government is committed to the interests of the farmers," he said.

Mr Munda was in the government delegation that met the farmer leaders yesterday in Chandigarh to convince them to call off their march to Delhi.

While the meeting led to an agreement over a few demands, no consensus could be reached on three key ones, including the enactment of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP). "On some issues, we will need to consult the states. We will find a way out. We are always ready to talk and find a solution," he had said following the talks late last night.

The farmers marching towards Delhi say they are prepared for the long haul and carrying enough diesel and ration that will last for months.

Delhi has been fortified to stop them from entering the city. Key border points including Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu have been barricaded while concrete blocks and nails have been erected on the roads to prevent tractors and trollies from crossing into the city.

The police have also imposed a month-long ban on public gatherings in entire Delhi.