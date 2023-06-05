Read Railways' Special Notice On Balasore Train Tragedy

The train crash, that took place in Odisha on Friday, is India's deadliest.

The South Eastern Railways on Monday released a public notice about the compensation to be given to the victims of the major train accident in Odisha's Balasore. The railways has asked the family members of the train tragedy victims to contact Balasore station. The accident took place on Friday when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped the tracks and hit another passenger train passing in the opposite direction near Balasore. The two trains were 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and 12864 Yashwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express.

Also Read | PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh For Families Of Odisha Accident Victims

In the notice, railways authorities said that they have handed over 77 bodies to the family members of the victims of train tragedy. The railways has also revised the toll to 275 from the earlier 288.

"Though no compensation is enough to match the sorrow of the grieved families, yet as an ex-gratia, monetary compensations are being granted to the deceased and injured victims of this tragic incident," the railways said in the notice.

It added that the railways is trying to extend all hands to help the victims and their family members.

It has also released helpline numbers for the help of the family members. These are: 8249591559, 7978418322, 9439981999 and a special railways number 64810.

Meanwhile, 51 hours after the deadly crash, services resumed on the section on Sunday night. A goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the disaster spot.

The train carrying coal was headed towards Rourkela Steel Plant from Vizag port and crossed the same track where the Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday.

The Railway Board has recommended that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the probe into the cause of the disaster.