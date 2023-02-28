Read Manish Sisodia's Resignation Letter To Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia, arrested by CBI over allegations of corruption in the Delhi liquor policy case, quit the Delhi cabinet today.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mr Sisodia said "god knows these allegations are false", adding that there will likely be more cases against him.

The jailed minister, who was also the Education Minister, underlined that he "served Delhi for 8 years with full dedication and blessings of Delhi government schoolchildren are with me".

Arvind Kejriwal has accepted his deputy's resignation. Manish Sisodia's departments will be handled by Kailash Gahlot and Raj Kumar Anand.

Read Manish Sisodia's resignation letter below: