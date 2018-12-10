'Urjit Patel Leaves Behind Great Legacy,' Says PM As RBI Governor Quits: Live Updates

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel resigned today, reported news agency Reuters. In a statement released by Mr Patel, he said he stepped down on “account of personal reasons.”
He thanked his colleagues and staff and expressed his gratitude.
Amid attacks by opposition over Urjit Patel's resignation, PM Narendra Modi today tweeted: "Dr Urjit Patel is an economist of a very high calibre with a deep and insightful understanding of macro-economic issues. He steered the banking system from chaos to order and ensured discipline. Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability."
Dr. Urjit Patel is a thorough professional with impeccable integrity. He has been in the Reserve Bank of India for about 6 years as Deputy Governor and Governor. He leaves behind a great legacy. We will miss him immensely.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2018
The Government acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Dr. Urjit Patel to this country both in his capacity as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of The RBI. It was a pleasure for me to deal with him and benefit from his scholarship. (1/2)- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 10, 2018
I wish Dr. Patel all the very best and many more years of public service. (2/2)- Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 10, 2018
Soon after announcement of Urjit Patel's resignation, AAP tweeted: "Told you so"
Since the very first day, @ArvindKejriwal has been saying that #Demonetisation is the biggest scam of India ever.- AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 10, 2018
It was just a move to benefit cronies. #UrjitPatel#KejriwalToldYouSopic.twitter.com/w14uYDIxzB
Minutes after RBI Governor Urjit Patel announced his resignation, Congress tweeted: "Another one bites the dust".