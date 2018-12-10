"Urjit Patel Leaves Behind Great Legacy," Says PM As RBI Governor Quits: Live Updates

In a statement released by Urjit Patel, he said he stepped down as the RBI Governor on "account of personal reasons".

Edited by | Updated: December 10, 2018 18:29 IST
'Urjit Patel Leaves Behind Great Legacy,' Says PM As RBI Governor Quits: Live Updates
Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel resigned today, reported news agency Reuters. In a statement released by Mr Patel, he said he stepped down on “account of personal reasons.”

He thanked his colleagues and staff and expressed his gratitude.

Here are the live updates of the resignation of the RBI chief:


Dec 10, 2018
18:29 (IST)
P Chidambaram on Urjit Patel's resignation: Saddened, not surprised, by Dr Urjit Patel's resignation. No self respecting scholar or academic can work in this government. November 19 was the day of reckoning. Dr Patel should have resigned on that day. Dr Patel may have thought that government will re-trace its steps. I knew it would not. Good he quit before another humiliating meeting.
Dec 10, 2018
18:26 (IST)
Kapil Sibal on Urjit Patel's resignation: He has cited personal reasons. Won't comment on them, strange that people appointed by them are resigning. Ex-CEA, now Urjit Patel. Decline in financial conditions. Ex-CEA has hinted at slow growth, has said that note ban hurt and that GST wasn't implemented properly. Urjit, Subramanian, Raghuram Rajan, they feel that PM thinks that he is the biggest economist, that he doesn't need others, he defends note ban. They changed GDP back-series too.
Dec 10, 2018
18:22 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee proposes opposition should meet again Tuesday, meet president on RBI issue.
Dec 10, 2018
18:20 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee on RBI governor's resignation: From CBI to RBI, institutions have become total disasters; it is matter of great shock.
Dec 10, 2018
18:18 (IST)
The Karnataka Congress tweeted, "Resignation by RBI governor Urjit Patel is the reflection of Narendra Modi's attempt to sabotage institutions to push his own MODIfied economic theories. No educated economist can tolerate such attempts of amateurs."
Dec 10, 2018
18:17 (IST)
RBI central board member S Gurumurthy: Surprised at news that RBI Guv resigned. Previous meeting was held in such cordial atmosphere that it comes as a shock. All directors said media had created a wrong perception while inside it was different. That makes it even more surprising
Dec 10, 2018
18:17 (IST)
Urjit Patel has resigned because he is not able to functions, says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Dec 10, 2018
18:05 (IST)
"All Indians should be concerned," says ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan after Urjit Patel quits. 
Dec 10, 2018
17:59 (IST)
RBI Brought Under Financial Stability Under Urjit Patel, Tweets PM
Amid attacks by opposition over Urjit Patel's resignation, PM Narendra Modi today tweeted: "Dr Urjit Patel is an economist of a very high calibre with a deep and insightful understanding of macro-economic issues. He steered the banking system from chaos to order and ensured discipline. Under his leadership, the RBI brought financial stability." 
Dec 10, 2018
17:55 (IST)
Wish Dr Patel All The Best: Arun Jaitley
"The government acknowledges with deep sense of appreciation the services rendered by Dr Urjit Patel to this country both in his capacity as the Governor and the Deputy Governor of The RBI. It was a pleasure for me to deal with him and benefit from his scholarship," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted. 

Dec 10, 2018
17:49 (IST)
"Told You So": AAP
Soon after announcement of Urjit Patel's resignation, AAP tweeted: "Told you so" 

Dec 10, 2018
17:40 (IST)
Resigning Over Personal Reasons, Says Urjit Patel
In his statement, Urjit Patel cited "personal reasons" for his resignation. Read the full statement here

Dec 10, 2018
17:37 (IST)
"Another One Bites The Dust," Tweets Congress
Minutes after RBI Governor Urjit Patel announced his resignation, Congress tweeted: "Another one bites the dust". 

The grand old party, in an apparent reference to PM Modi, posted on Twitter: "This is the result of our 'chowkidar's' assault on democratic institutions - RBI Governor, Urjit Patel steps down."
Dec 10, 2018
17:30 (IST)
Here is the statement released by the Governor:

Dec 10, 2018
17:29 (IST)
Urjit Patel had assumed charge as the RBI chief on September 4, 2016.
