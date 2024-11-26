RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalised, To Be Discharged In Few Hours

RBI Shaktikanta Das will be discharged in a few hours, a spokesperson said. (File)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was hospitalised in Chennai earlier in the day with a minor health issue. The RBI said he experienced acidity and was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Sharing an update on his health, the central bank said there's no cause for concern and he will be discharged in a few hours.

"Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern," said an RBI spokesperson.