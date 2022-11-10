Ravindra Jadeja Thanks PM After Wife Picked As Gujarat BJP Candidate

Ravindra Jadeja congratulated wife Rivaba and wished her the best for the poll contest

Indian cricket star Ravindra Jadeja today congratulated wife Rivaba on being picked as a BJP candidate for the upcoming Gujarat elections and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for giving her the opportunity.

In a social media post, Mr Jadeja wrote, "Congratulations to my wife on getting a BJP ticket for the Vidhan Sabha elections. So proud of all the effort and hardwork which you have put in. My best wishes to you, may you continue to work for the development of the society."

"I also wish to thank our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Shri Amit Shah Ji for believing in her abilities and giving her a opportunity to do noble work (sic)," he added.

Rivaba Jadeja is the BJP's choice for the Jamnagar North seat in its list of 160 candidates released today. The party dropped sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh M Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja, a star all-rounder in the Indian men's cricket team, missed out on the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia due to a knee injury he suffered during the Asia Cup this year.

Rivaba Jadeja is a mechanical engineer by education. A relative of Congress veteran Hari Singh Solanki, she married Ravindra Jadeja in 2016. Banking on the family's Rajput heritage and ex-royal lineage, she has been an active politician in the Jamnagar-Saurashtra region.

Over the past few months, she has been travelling across villages to rally support.