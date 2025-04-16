Caught On CCTV: Haryana YouTuber, Lover On Way To Dispose Of Husband's Body

Social media influencers Ravina and Suresh connected on Instagram one and a half years ago and were soon making videos together. Ravina and her husband Praveen would often argue over her social media addiction and he also suspected her of having an affair with Suresh.

On March 25, Praveen came home and was shocked to see his worst fear come true. He found Ravina and Suresh in an intimate moment and lost his cool. An altercation followed and Ravina used her dupatta to allegedly choke Pravin to death. She waited for the night and then the two put Suresh's body between them and rode a bike to a drain about 6 km away. Three days later, Praveen's rotting body was recovered from the drain and CCTV footage of the cameras in the area established how Ravina's affair with Suresh led to the grisly murder.

A Social Media Addiction

Ravina has over 34,000 followers on Instagram and over 5,000 on her YouTube channel. The videos are mostly comical and on family issues. Ironically, these videos were taking her away from her actual family. Ravina was married to Praveen (35) and the couple has a six-year-old son. She would often travel for shoots and was busy making content. Praveen and others in the family had objected to this and there were frequent arguments, but she would not listen.

A Shocking Revelation

Suresh has told the police that Ravina was out for a shoot and returned to Praveen's home in Bhiwani's Premnagar on March 25. Suresh met her there and the two were in an intimate act when Praveen saw them. In the altercation that followed, he was choked to death. Ravina pretended to be normal through the day. When relatives asked her where Praveen was, she said she did not know. She waited for the night, when Suresh came on his bike and the two left to dispose of the body.

CCTV Reveals Truth

Around 2.30 am on March 26, Ravina and Suresh put Praveen's body between them on a bike and went to a drain about 6 km away. They threw the body in a drain and returned. Three days later, police recovered Praveen's rotting body from the drain and a probe followed. CCTV footage from the area showed three people on a bike, but when the bike returned, one of them was missing. Police identified the riders and then grilled Ravina and Suresh. The two confessed to the crime.