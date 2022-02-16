Watch: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Serve Langar On Dalit Icon Ravidas' Birth Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi served langar at the Ravidas Temple in Varanasi.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra served Langar today at a temple in Varanasi on the occassion of the birth anniversary Ravidas Jayanti.

#WATCH | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve 'langer' at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, UP pic.twitter.com/m7wconCzZ0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2022



Sant Ravidas was regarded as a Dalit icon as he advocated for equality and dignity for all, irrespective of their caste. He also promoted gender parity and opposed the division of society based on gender or caste.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh. He also interacted with the devotees and participated in the 'Shabad Kirtan' in the temple. PM Modi said that his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme.

The day also saw Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh stealing time from a hectic poll campaign to visit Seer Goverdhanpur, birthplace of Guru Ravidas in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had postponed Punjab Assembly elections in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary. The polls, which were slated to be held on February 14, have been shifted to February 20.