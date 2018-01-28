Ravi Shankar's Sitar, The Centre Of Attraction At The Beatles Exhibition

Diane Glover, manager at the Beatles Story museum said the exhibition will feature never-before-seen memorabilia, photographs and personal accounts from the people who spent time with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison in Mahesh Yogi's ashram on the banks of the Ganges.
The two-year-long exhibition will be part of a permanent museum called The Beatles Story in Liverpool, the hometown of the Fab Four. They wrote around 48 songs during their stay in Rishikesh -among them are the all-time hits "Ob-la-di, Ob-la-da", "Back In The USSR" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps".
This year is also George Harrison's 75th birth anniversary. The guitarist had celebrated his 25th birthday with his bandmates at the ashram during their India tour. There will be India-inspired programmes throughout 2018 including workshops and Q & A sessions at the UK exhibition.
With inputs from PTI