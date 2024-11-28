John Lennon's Letter To Eric Clapton Proposing Supergroup To Be Auctioned

John Lennon's handwritten letter, proposing the formation of a new musical supergroup, to Eric Clapton is set to be auctioned in December 2024. The eight-page document, dated September 29, 1971, reveals Lennon's deep admiration for Clapton and offers a glimpse into his ambitious vision for a band that could redefine live performances.

Signed and marked with edits and revisions, the letter outlines Lennon's plans for a "nucleus group" comprising musicians and producers who previously collaborated with The Beatles, reported CNN. Lennon even mentioned his wife, Yoko Ono, as a potential participant in the project.

The auction, conducted by International Autograph Auctions Europe SL, will take place online on December 5, with an estimated value of up to €150,000 (around Rs 1.33 crore). The auction house describes the letter as "one of the rarest forms of Lennon's personal communications available."

In his message to Clapton, Lennon speaks candidly about the musician's talent and potential for greatness. "You must know by now that Yoko and I rate your music and yourself very highly," he wrote.

The early 1970s was a tumultuous period for Clapton. Struggling with heroin addiction, he withdrew from the public eye, further mired in controversy over his pursuit of Pattie Boyd, who was then married to George Harrison but would later become Clapton's wife.

Lennon added in the letter, "I'm not trying to pressure you in any way and would quite understand if you decide against joining us, we would still love and respect you. We're not asking for your 'name', I'm sure you know this - it's your mind we want!"

The letter also hints at a global ambition for the project, suggesting potential tours reaching as far as Russia and China. "We began to feel more and more like going on the road but not the way I used to with the Beatles, night after night of torture," Lennon wrote.

The draft version of the letter sheds light on a huge moment in music history that never materialised.

The auction house said, "The rarity of such personal expression over multiple pages in handwritten form by Lennon to Clapton highlights Lennon's enduring passion for his music but also what could have been a monumental moment in rock history. It also reminds us of a remarkable association between two of the world's most legendary icons in music. Sadly, John Lennon died December 8, 1980, and was never able to see through this idea.