Rave Party Involving 100 Busted In Bengaluru, 5 Arrested

The rave party was held near Electronics City

The Anti-Narcotics division of Karnataka Police arrested five people, including three drug peddlers, after raiding a rave party organised at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru, said officials on Monday.

The rave party, titled 'Sunset to Sunrise Victory', had 100 high profile attendees reportedly from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, including more than 25 young women.

The party - held at GM Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City - being referred to as a birthday celebration continued till the early hours of morning.

There's a strong buzz that some actors and actresses were present as well. However, the cops have been tight lipped so far.

The police have recovered 15.56 grams of MDMA drugs, 6.2 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of hydro ganja, five mobiles and two vehicles from the accused persons.

The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and various sections under the IPC were slapped against the five accused.