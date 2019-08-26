Ratul Puri's Enforcement Directorate Custody Extended In Bank Fraud Case

A Delhi court on Monday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of Ratul Puri, the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.

Special judge Sanjay Garg passed the order on the ED's plea.

The ED had arrested Ratul Puri on August 20 in the money laundering case arising out of the bank loan fraud case.

